8,800 part-time Disney employees laid off due to pandemic

Disney annual passholders get a peek at the coronavirus-inspired changes inside the Magic Kingdom Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. (Gabrielle Russon/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – After negotiations with Walt Disney World, the Service Trades Council Union, which represents over 40,000 employees across Walt Disney World Resort, has released details on cast member layoffs, including 8,800 part-time cast members who have now been laid off.

According to the release, originally 5,299 full-time employees were previously indicated for layoffs.

Full-time employees will now have the option to transfer back to their old positions or to new ones, based on seniority, to return to their previous jobs “if the business need exists.”

Those who have selected a new position and do not have the seniority to return to work will remain on furlough and continue to receive health insurance.

The 8,800 part-time cast members who were laid off join the 6,700 non-union Disney employees who were also terminated as part of the mass layoffs back in September.

The company said it is planning to lay off 28,000 workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida.