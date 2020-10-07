8,800 part-time Disney employees laid off due to pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – After negotiations with Walt Disney World, the Service Trades Council Union, which represents over 40,000 employees across Walt Disney World Resort, has released details on cast member layoffs, including 8,800 part-time cast members who have now been laid off.
According to the release, originally 5,299 full-time employees were previously indicated for layoffs.
Full-time employees will now have the option to transfer back to their old positions or to new ones, based on seniority, to return to their previous jobs “if the business need exists.”
Those who have selected a new position and do not have the seniority to return to work will remain on furlough and continue to receive health insurance.
The 8,800 part-time cast members who were laid off join the 6,700 non-union Disney employees who were also terminated as part of the mass layoffs back in September.
The company said it is planning to lay off 28,000 workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida.