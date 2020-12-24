80 In-N-Out employees test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado; 25 others probable

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

The In-N-Out Burger near I-225 and Alameda in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New outbreak data released on Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that 80 employees between two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two locations:

  • Aurora: 20 positive cases, 16 probable cases
  • Colorado Springs: 60 positive cases, 9 probable

The total cases between the 2 locations is 80 confirmed positives and 25 probable cases.

CDPHE said the outbreak began on Dec. 17 at the Aurora location and on Dec. 6 at the Colorado Springs location.

Both locations opened on Nov. 20.

The outbreak data is released weekly on Wednesdays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

