8 ways to ease anxiety over coronavirus concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – With all the uncertainty, it can be easy to end up down a coronavirus anxiety spiral but you don’t have to.

There are ways to relieve your worries, while still keeping you and your family safe.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross sat down with Licenced Mental Health Counselor Victoria DiStefano in St. Petersburg to talk about ways to relieve stress safely.

Here are 8 things to do to keep panic from taking over.

1. STAY INFORMED IN A POSITIVE WAY – Stay up to date with the latest from reputable news sources (CLICK HERE FOR WFLA.COM) but try to avoid the constant scrolling on social media.

2. CONNECT WITH LOVED ONES – Use this time to connect with loved ones on a deeper level. With technology, you can connect with elderly parents or others who may feel isolated during this time.

3. USE TIME TO GROW – With work responsibilities on pause, this is the perfect time to invest in yourself. Learn to cook, start a book club, clean your closet, work on a project you usually don’t have time for.

4. RELAX-TIVITY – Do activities that will help calm you down. Some good options are to meditate, jog, do your nails, read a book outside – anything to give your mind a break.

5. STICK WITH YOUR ROUTINE – Keeping a routine is key. Maintaining as much normalcy as possible will help you keep the stability in your life.

6. KEEP KIDS OCCUPIED – By keeping your own emotions in check, you’ll also be able to maintain normalcy for your kids. Having planned activities to keep them busy while school is out will help.

7. DON’T MASS SHOP – As humans, we feel good when we give. When we take too much from the shelves it actually causes us to feel shame and guilt rather than comforted. Scarcity mentality vs abundance mentality means by our own overshopping, we begin to feel like we’re running out.

8. CONTROL WHAT YOU CAN – Anxiety is derived from fear of the unknown and lack of ability to control it. So, it’s important to understand our thoughts about what we are afraid of and address those concerns realistically. Identify what we can control, and manage that.

CLICK HERE to learn more about easing anxiety over Coronavirus concerns.

