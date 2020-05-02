8 staff members at Grand Villa of New Port Richey test positive for COVID-19

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Grand Villa of New Port Richey announced on Friday eight staff members at the assisted living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
John Moschner, president of SenCare Management, said in a video posted to Grand Villa’s Facebook page that 31 staff members tested.
8 staff members tested positive and according to Moschner were all asymptomactic.
“We immediately sent those staff members home to self-isolate and seek medical treatment,” Moschner said.
Moschner says the facility has been in contact with the Florida Department of Health for expanded testing for staff and residents.
