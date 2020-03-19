8 people arrested in California for reselling toilet paper and hand sanitizer at ridiculous prices

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Eight people have been arrested in California for price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says deputies have been monitoring multiple online websites in person-to-person sales where people were selling products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves at exorbitant prices.

Through a sting operation, deputies — dressed in plain clothes — met the sellers, made the transactions, and then arrested them.

It is illegal in California to sell essential goods and services at excessive and unjustified prices during a declared emergency.

Violators can face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.