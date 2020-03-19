8 people arrested in California for reselling toilet paper and hand sanitizer at ridiculous prices

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Eight people have been arrested in California for price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says deputies have been monitoring multiple online websites in person-to-person sales where people were selling products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves at exorbitant prices.

Through a sting operation, deputies — dressed in plain clothes — met the sellers, made the transactions, and then arrested them.

It is illegal in California to sell essential goods and services at excessive and unjustified prices during a declared emergency.

Violators can face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"

'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus"

Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss