8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – As businesses adapt to an unprecedented time, customers are left with unanswered questions regarding scheduled withdrawals and memberships.

Sabina Taylor contacted 8 On Your Side because she was frustrated with her local gym.

She and her husband have lost a combined 100 pounds since July. She credits Anytime Fitness in Bartow with making that happen.

“It really has changed our life for the better,” she said.

Two of her daughters are also members then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Her fitness sanctuary shut down when Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) ordered all gyms to close on Friday.

“I called up there and spoke with someone and asked to have my accounts froze. She told me they weren’t able to do that at this time,” said Taylor.

Taylor said she stressed about it throughout the weekend she pays nearly $130 every month for her and her family to have memberships.

Her calls and emails over the weekend and on Monday went unanswered.

“It’s kind of frustrating because of course, it’s not their fault, but we’re not able to use the facility, why are we still being billed for it?” she said.

News Channel 8’s request for comment to the gym was directed to corporate.

However, reporter Staci DaSilva messaged the Bartow Anytime Fitness to suggest someone contact Taylor.

“I immediately got a phone call from Erin from Anytime Fitness,” she said. “They would basically reimburse us at the end, meaning if Anytime Fitness was closed for a month, when my contract is up at the end of July, that I would receive two months free per membership.”

Anytime Fitness is also offering members thousands of workouts available on the Anytime Fitness app and a free month of group training.

“Thank you so much for your help in being able to get the rest of us an answer. I’m going to go ahead and post and let people know,” said Taylor. “Hopefully everybody will be happy with it so thank you so much. I greatly appreciate it.”

