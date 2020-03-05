Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

5 residents quarantined outside of state, California woman quarantined in Hillsborough Co.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight Florida residents have now tested positive for coronavirus. Five of those residents are being quarantined outside of the state. In addition to the eight Floridians, there is a California woman being quarantined in the Tampa Bay area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a third presumptive positive coronavirus case Thursday in a Florida resident who is currently in the state. The man is in his 70s and lives in Santa Rosa County. The governor says he is a foreign traveler and is too sick to answer questions.

The newest case is the first one outside of the Tampa Bay area. The first two cases, confirmed over the weekend, were a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s and a Manatee County man in his 60s.

DeSantis on Wednesday announced a Florida resident was self-isolating in the state of Washington after testing positive for the virus. The governor provided an update on Thursday to say a total of five Floridians are under quarantine in the state of Washington.

In addition to the eight Floridians who have been diagnosed, there is also a woman from California who is being quarantined in Hillsborough County. Health officials say she is the sister of the Hillsborough County woman who tested positive over the weekend.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, there are still 69 pending coronavirus test results. Thirty-one tests have come back negative.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 248 people being actively monitored for the virus. To date, there have been 948 people monitored.

