7-year-old girl dies from cancer, as family has limited visits due to COVID-19 restrictions

by: WKRG Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Tammi and Chris Gillingham say in the weeks leading up to the death of 7-year-old daughter Aliyanah, she was spending about five days a week in the hospital.

“The last three weeks, only one of us were able to go see her at a time,” said Chris. Hospitals across the country have been limiting visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Gillinghams are from Loxley, Alabama, but moved to Indiana in September to get a second opinion on Aliyanah’s brain tumors, and to be closer to other family members.

Aliyanah passed away on March 28. But the hospital allowed both Tammi and Chris to be with her when she was taken off a ventilator.

“The last weekend that she was in the hospital we were actually able to both be in there given the special circumstances,” Chris told News 5.

“She had told me, Mommy I’m done,” Tammi said about those final moments. “And her last words to me were ‘Mommy I’m almost done.’ And she looked up to me and she waved at me and said, bye Mommy.”

