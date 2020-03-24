7-Eleven and Papa John’s both hiring 20,000 people

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:
Former NFL Star Cris Carter Delivers Papa John's Pizza In Phoenix, Arizona_487886

PHOENIX – SEPTEMBER 09: A Papa Johns team member readies a pizza for Cris Carter’s deliveryon September 9, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Papa John’s)

TAMPA (Nexstar) – Looking for a convenient job, 7 Eleven is hiring over 20,000 new store employees throughout the country to meet the increase in demand for its products and services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

7-Eleven is committed to cleanliness, and hiring for these roles will not only help reinforce that fact by ensuring stores stay sanitized, but will also provide necessary products, services and job opportunities to American citizens in need.

7-Eleven Website

Need more bread, Papa John’s is also looking for new hires to meet the increased demand brought on by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The pizza chain is hiring up to 20,000 workers “immediately,” the Lousiville-based company announced Monday. In most cases, applicants will be interviewed and start on the same day, according to a report from Fox Business.

For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s

Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer Marvin Boakye said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Attorney answers CV questions and answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney answers CV questions and answers"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area"

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet"

Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23"

Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now"

DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss