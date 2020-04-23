Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

7 dead following coronavirus outbreak at Pinellas County nursing home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported from Freedom Square.

That brings the total of deaths at Freedom Square to 7.

8 On Your Side first reported on the outbreak at the facility last week after 21 patients and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, all 95 patients at Freedom Square’s Seminole Pavilion were evacuated after more than 30 patients within the building contracted COVID-19. Three of those patients have died.

At the time, Freedom Square believed the outbreak to be contained to just that one building.

A release from Freedom Square’s executive director Monday reported a total of 41 Freedom Square patients and 21 employees are positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss