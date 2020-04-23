7 dead following coronavirus outbreak at Pinellas County nursing home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported from Freedom Square.

That brings the total of deaths at Freedom Square to 7.

8 On Your Side first reported on the outbreak at the facility last week after 21 patients and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, all 95 patients at Freedom Square’s Seminole Pavilion were evacuated after more than 30 patients within the building contracted COVID-19. Three of those patients have died.

At the time, Freedom Square believed the outbreak to be contained to just that one building.

A release from Freedom Square’s executive director Monday reported a total of 41 Freedom Square patients and 21 employees are positive for COVID-19.