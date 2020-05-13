Breaking News
7 cases of COVID-19 reported at Maruchan ramen noodle factory in Virginia

Coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Ramen soup maker Maruchan Virginia Inc. confirmed to sister station WRIC Tuesday that several employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chesterfield production facility reported that seven people are quarantined at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The company said they have reported all of their cases to the Chesterfield County Health Department.

“Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation,” a spokesperson for Maruchan said.

During this unprecedented time, Maruchan said they are making sure their products are available to their employees.

“Maruchan will continue to work closely with all involved parties, including the CDC and other agencies to ensure the safety and health of our associates and community, as well as the safety of our products,” the company said.

Maruchan Virginia Inc. is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. The production facility opened in Chesterfield in 1989.

