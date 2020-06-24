7 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites added by CVS in Tampa Bay

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – CVS Health announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its COVID-19 testing program, adding 38 additional drive-thru testing sites across Florida, seven being in the Tampa Bay area.

Self-swab tests will be available to people meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

The additional new testing sites in the Tampa Bay area include:

520 1st Street W, Bradenton, FL 34208

4302 Cortez Road W, Bradenton, FL 34210

1899 North Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

5010 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813

15129 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

7351 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634

8809 New Tampa Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be provided a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for testing and results will be available in approximately three days.