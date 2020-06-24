7 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites added by CVS in Tampa Bay

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – CVS Health announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its COVID-19 testing program, adding 38 additional drive-thru testing sites across Florida, seven being in the Tampa Bay area.

Self-swab tests will be available to people meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

The additional new testing sites in the Tampa Bay area include:

  • 520 1st Street W, Bradenton, FL 34208
  • 4302 Cortez Road W, Bradenton, FL 34210
  • 1899 North Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
  • 5010 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813
  • 15129 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
  • 7351 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634
  • 8809 New Tampa Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be provided a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for testing and results will be available in approximately three days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss