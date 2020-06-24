7 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites added by CVS in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – CVS Health announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its COVID-19 testing program, adding 38 additional drive-thru testing sites across Florida, seven being in the Tampa Bay area.
Self-swab tests will be available to people meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
The additional new testing sites in the Tampa Bay area include:
- 520 1st Street W, Bradenton, FL 34208
- 4302 Cortez Road W, Bradenton, FL 34210
- 1899 North Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
- 5010 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813
- 15129 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
- 7351 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634
- 8809 New Tampa Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be provided a test kit and given instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for testing and results will be available in approximately three days.