600 seniors in Hillsborough County get COVID-19 vaccine as part of initiative expansion

Seniors get the COVID-19 vaccine through an expansion of the Targeted Vaccine Area (TVA) initiative

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state and around Tampa Bay, the number of people getting vaccinated is growing as well.

Six hundred seniors in Hillsborough County got vaccinated Sunday through an expansion of the Targeted Vaccine Area initiative.

TVA is a joint outreach effort to find locations in underserved areas in the county, or where the 65 and older population is concentrated, and deliver the vaccine to them.

The latest numbers from the county’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard shows more than 51,000 people have already been vaccinated.

Director for the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County Dr. Douglas Holt said the county is expecting more than 11,000 new doses in the next month for the University Mall drive-through.

“We can do this if we have the vaccine, I am confident,” Holt said.

This was the second partnership with a church in Hillsborough County to offer access to vaccines.

The first event was held at St. John Progressive Missionary Baptist Church on Jan. 10, when 590 people were vaccinated. They will return on Jan. 31 for the second dose.

Seniors who got their first dose Sunday will come back for their second dose on Valentine’s Day.

Cathalene Kinsler is 74 years old. When she heard her church was one of 11 churches offering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors, she didn’t hesitate to sign up.

“I’m just grateful,” Kinsler said. “I was anticipating this a lot, I don’t shy away from shots or vaccinations.”

Eleven local churches participated at the event Sunday: