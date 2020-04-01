Breaking News
6-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in Connecticut

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A newborn baby from Hartford has become Connecticut’s first infant coronavirus-related death.

On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont said the unresponsive newborn, who was just under 7-weeks-old, was taken to the hospital late last week and could not be revived.

The child was then tested for COVID-19, and on Tuesday night, officials received the positive results.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Lamont said in a tweet. “We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.”

He said this unfortunate circumstance should remind residents about the severity of the virus and for them to stay home and practice social distancing.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy,” Lamont said. “This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

“Our hearts break for that family,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin added “And our prayers are with the families of all of those who have lost loved ones and all of those effected by the ongoing epidemic.”

So far, 85 people have died of coronavirus in the state.

