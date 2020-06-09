6 Pinellas County Jail employees, deputy test positive for COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Six employees at the Pinellas County Jail and a sheriff’s deputy have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an inmate records specialist at the jail tested positive and last worked on May 28.

The specialist did not have any symptoms while at work.

Through daily screenings, two additional specialists were found with symptoms. It was determined they may have had contact with the person who initially tested positive and they also tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said social worker at the jail and two detention deputies also tested positive for the virus.

Due to possible inmate exposure, any inmates who may have had contact with the two detention deputies have been quarantined and inmates with symptoms will be tested.

The sheriff’s office said nine inmates who were exposed to the social worker or showed symptoms have been tested and are in respiratory isolation pending test results.

The sheriff’s office said furthermore, on Monday, a deputy assigned to the North District Station tested positive following non-work related exposure while off-duty. The deputy has also been quarantined.

The sheriff’s office said those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have not returned to work since their exposures and will not return for the foreseeable future.

The sheriff’s office did not specify if any inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.