53-year-old tortoise needs home after owner dies of COVID-19

BOSTON (WFLA) – At 53, “Ms. Jennifer” may just be the oldest animal that a shelter has ever been charged with adopting into a new home.

The MSPCA in Boston has taken care of the 53-year-old tortoise since May 9 after her owner was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

Victoria Odynsky is the manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center and says Ms. Jennifer is not the only animal left behind due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” Odynsky said.

On Wednesday the staff at MSPCA even threw Ms. Jennifer a birthday party complete with time outside on the grass, loads of TLC from staff and volunteers, and a fruit salad—a particular favorite for turtles of all kinds.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday the MSPCA received more than 150 calls and emails from would-be adopters.

Those interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer can email adoption@mspca.org for more information or to meet her in person.

