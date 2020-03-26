5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base, according to Colonel Steven Snelson of the 6th Air Refueling Wing Command Team.

MacDill is transitioning to mission essential personnel only. If you don’t have a need to come to base, it is advised you stay at home.

MacDill is transitioning to Health Protection Condition Charlie, meaning there is the threat of substantial community transmission of the virus.

The base was monitoring three positive cases of the virus as of Monday.

It as announced on March 20 that an active-duty sailor assigned to MacDill Air Force Base was currently undergoing evaluation and treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

No information regarding the other four COVID-19 cases has been released.

The public can keep updated with MacDill through their COVID-19 website.