5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base, according to Colonel Steven Snelson of the 6th Air Refueling Wing Command Team.

MacDill is transitioning to mission essential personnel only. If you don’t have a need to come to base, it is advised you stay at home.

MacDill is transitioning to Health Protection Condition Charlie, meaning there is the threat of substantial community transmission of the virus.

The base was monitoring three positive cases of the virus as of Monday.

It as announced on March 20 that an active-duty sailor assigned to MacDill Air Force Base was currently undergoing evaluation and treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

No information regarding the other four COVID-19 cases has been released.

The public can keep updated with MacDill through their COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County"

Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now"

WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan"

Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order"

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"

Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis"

Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss