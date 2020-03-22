4th TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus at Orlando airport

The badge and TSA logo patch are seen on the uniform of a Transportation Security Administration employee at one of the security checkpoints inside Lambert- St. Louis International Airport Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Another Transportation Security Administration officer at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

There have now been four TSA agents at OIA to test positive for the virus. The first case was announced on March 14 and two more were announced on Friday.

“TSA confirms that a fourth Transportation Security Administration officer who works at Orlando International Airport tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” a TSA spokesperson said.

Officials said the latest infected employee is quarantined and resting at home.

TSA employees who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate, officials said.

