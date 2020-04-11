40 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Virginia healthcare center

Breaking News
by: Dean Mirshahi, WRIC

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, Dr. James Wright, said during a Friday press conference that the long-term care facility has reported another COVID-19 death in the last 12 hours, putting the center’s death count at 40.

The western Henrico nursing home has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country, with at least 40 deaths linked to COVID-19 and more than 100 individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

“This will not be the last untreatable virus to decimate our elders,” Dr. Wright said. “It is a battle that at times we feel we’re losing. It’s a battle that we have fight day and night, seven days a week.”

Dr. Wright adds that the mourning period continues at Canterbury.

“We see these residents as family,” he said. “Our frontline workers have cared for them again for sometimes 10-15 years. To see a resident pass and to have nothing you can do to prevent that from happening is traumatic.”

8News asked Dr. Wright what he would change about the healthcare center’s response to the health crisis. He said one of the biggest problems was a lack of staff and equipment in addition to low funding.

“How difficult it would be to isolate and cohort patience in a facility where many of the rooms are shared, and moving people involves moving a decades worth of belongings,” Dr. Wright explained to 8News. “With the staff shortages we had we knew it would be a daunting task.”

Dr. Wright says 86 residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 and are expected to get back to some type of normal activity among one another in the coming days.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is located at 1776 Cambridge Dr., Richmond, VA 23238. The facility is a member of Marquis Health Services, headquartered in Brick Township, NJ.  

