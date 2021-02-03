4-year-old released from hospital following nearly 10-month battle against COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC) – A four-year-old girl has left a New Mexico hospital after nearly ten months battling COVID-19.

Staff at UNM Health lined the hallway and cheered as Stella Martin was wheeled down the hall to be discharged.

Stella came into the hospital in April after contracting COVID-19 and spent more than five months in the Pediatric ICU.

Her mother told KOAT that in April Stella was playing on the bed when she ran to her mom complaining of back pain, from there she says the young girl “went limp” in her arms.

Doctors diagnosed Stella with COVID-19 and shortly after was diagnosed with Acute Transverse Myelitis, her mother said.

The disease is classified as an acute inflammation of gray and white matter in one or more adjacent spinal cord segments.

She arrived in the Acute Service Area in October where she would celebrate her fourth birthday.

The community donated Ipads so Stella could stay connected with her family at home throughout her lengthy hospitalization.