4 Tampa bars and clubs have liquor licenses suspended after violating mask order

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa bars and clubs had their liquor licenses suspended on Monday after violating the city’s mask mandate.

City council members voted on Monday to suspend the liquor licenses for King Corona Cigars, Club Skye and MacDinton’s Irish Pub, for three days. Club Prana in Ybor will have its license suspended for seven days after several violations.

Owners of the four businesses and the owner of The Ritz Ybor, went before the city council for public hearings on Monday.

The businesses were cited after code enforcement visits in December and January.

According to the city’s zoning administrator, the businesses repeatedly violated local COVID-19 executive orders and/or did not comply with the city’s mask ordinance. They all received warnings and at least two citations.

Since the Ritz Ybor’s violations involved social distancing, not the city’s mask ordinance, the business was not penalized.

The maximum penalty is a 30-day suspension. Before the hearing, the city and Club Prana agreed on a settlement. Their license will be suspended for seven days. The business must also implement various safety measures.