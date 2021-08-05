4 pop-up vaccination sites open across Hillsborough, Pasco counties

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As Florida continues to see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, local communities are doing what they can to help provide residents with vaccination opportunities.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the following sites will be open Thursday:

  • Hillsborough County
    • Hillsborough County Center
      • 601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, Florida, 33602
      • 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    • Metropolitan Ministries
      • 2002 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida, 33602
      • 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pasco County
    • Thomas E. Weightman Middle School
      • 30649 Wells Road #3903, Wesley Chapel, Florida, 33545
      • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • River Ridge Middle School
      • 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey, Florida, 34654
      • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

