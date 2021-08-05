4 pop-up vaccination sites open across Hillsborough, Pasco counties

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As Florida continues to see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, local communities are doing what they can to help provide residents with vaccination opportunities.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the following sites will be open Thursday:

Hillsborough County Hillsborough County Center 601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, Florida, 33602 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Metropolitan Ministries 2002 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida, 33602 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pasco County Thomas E. Weightman Middle School 30649 Wells Road #3903, Wesley Chapel, Florida, 33545 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. River Ridge Middle School 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey, Florida, 34654 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, visit Vaccines.gov.