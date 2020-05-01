4 major US airlines to require passengers to wear face coverings

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three more major United States airlines separately announced on Thursday the companies are going to require passengers to wear face coverings.

The four airlines include Delta, American, Frontier and JetBlue, the latter making the announcement earlier this week.

Delta posted a statement on their “news hub” website that all Delta employees and customers will need to wear a face mask or appropriate fae covering when traveling, beginning May 4.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer.

“While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection. We believe this change will give customers and employees some additional comfort when traveling with us.”

American Airlines also posted a statement on Thursday, saying customers will be required to wear face coverings beginning May 11.

“The American Airlines team continues to prioritize the safety of our customers and team members, and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect those on our aircraft,” said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

“We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they’re comfortable with when they travel. American is working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement.”

Finally, Frontier said all passengers will need to do the same, effective May 8.

“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines.

These announcements come three days after JetBlue made the announcement for the requirement to go into effect May 4.