4.1M new COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Saturday, CDC says

(NBC) – Saturday marked a record-setting day in the fight against the coronavirus.

A little more than four million people received vaccines, according to the White House COVID-19 data director.

It’s the highest daily reported number of doses given out since the Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines for emergency use late last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 104.2 million US residents or 31 percent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose.

Also Saturday marked the first time averaging more than three million vaccines given out per day over the past week.

The rise in daily doses administered comes as supply increases and eligibility expands.

