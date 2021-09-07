3rd person dies after receiving contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

TAMPA (NBC) – A 49-year-old man died after receiving a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that was later recalled following contamination reports.

The man received his second dose of the vaccine on Aug. 11 and died the next day.

Moderna’s distributor in Japan announced last week it would recall three batches of the vaccines after confirming that the foreign materials found were stainless steel pieces.

Japan’s health ministry said the injection of the particles will not pose any health risk.

Two other men have been confirmed dead after receiving the doses.