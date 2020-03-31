3rd patient dies from COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced a third patient at the hospital has died from coronavirus.

To date, 40 patients have tested positive and eight additional staff employees at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee who had been hospitalized has been discharged, while the other positive employees are being monitored at home.

These cases remain under investigation, but based on the tracing of the employees’ contacts, they did not appear to have a known exposure to a positive patient at SMH.

As a precaution, several staff have been asked to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Currently, the hospital is caring for 26 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital has tested nearly 600 people, resulting in 40 positive cases.

