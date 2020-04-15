Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

3M files lawsuit claiming Florida company attempted to sell N95 masks at inflated price

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

TAMPA (CNN) – The largest maker of N-95 face masks in the country, 3M, has filed a lawsuit against a Florida company.

It says Orlando-based Geftico tried to sell tens of millions of 3M N-95 respirators at inflated prices to the federal division of strategic national stockpile.

3M says the company is not associated with 3M as it claimed and the N95 respirators probably don’t even exist.

According to the complaint, 3M wants Geftico to cease trying to sell masks and it also requests damages.

3M says if it is awarded any damages from the lawsuit — it will donate those funds to COVID-19 relief efforts.

This is the latest in a series of lawsuits 3M has filed recently accusing companies of price gouging and counterfeiting their product.

