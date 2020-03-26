3D video shows damage coronavirus does to lungs

(NBC) – The community is getting its first look at the damage the coronavirus is doing to a patient’s lungs.
In the video player above, Thoracic Surgeon Keith Mortman at George Washington University Hospital shows how the infection spreads through the lungs of a 59-year-old COVID-19 male patient.
Mortman said the patient went to the hospital due to shortness of breath and is currently in critical condition. He was placed on a ventilator to help him breathe but Mortman said it wasn’t enough, even at the highest setting.
As a result, he also requires a second machine that would circulate and oxygenate his blood.
The doctor also said the patient’s only other medical problem was high blood pressure.
