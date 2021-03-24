33k ribbons for every life: St. Pete memorial honors Florida COVID-19 victims

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An artist has set up a memorial in St. Petersburg to remember and honor those who have died in the fight against COVID-19.

Nearly 33,000 colorful ribbons span the fence and wall at the “Covid Ribbon Memorial” outside the Morean Center for Clay. Each ribbon represents a life lost to COVID-19 in Florida. The ribbons spread about 900 feet, or three football fields in length.

Cathy Tobias, the artist, came up with the idea in November. She says the Covid Ribbon Memorial was created as a physical and visual art installation providing an opportunity to memorialize and remember, express grief and sorrow, and heal together in our communities for the lives lost to COVID-19.

“I felt we hadn’t taken time, as a state or nation, to help those who are mourning or lost someone from Covid,” Tobias said. “It’s pretty overwhelming to see the numbers but it helps to wrap our head around the enormity of it.”

People are invited to stop by and write the names of lost loved ones to COVID-19 and bring a small photo to hang with the ribbons. People from all over have already stopped by to pay their respects or remember a loved one who has died from the virus.

“We’re providing the opportunity for people come together to remember the nearly 33,000 people on Florida who have died from Covid and to heal together as a community,” Tobias said.

The Covid Ribbon Memorial will be outside the Morean Center for Clay during the month of March. There will be a “We Remember Them” memorial event Wednesday, March 24 at noon. St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and others will speak.