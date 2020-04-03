300,000 masks arrive in New York City aboard Patriots truck

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WFLA/NBC) – The New England Patriots are assisting health care workers in New York fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

300,000 N95 masks were hauled into New York City by the New England Patriots this morning escorted by a heavy police presence.

The critical protective equipment is part of the more than 1.7 million N-95 masks that Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased and had flown from China to Boston overnight on the team plane.

Kraft says he purchased the masks to help hospitals in both new york and massachusetts.

100,000 masks were also dropped off to hospitals in Rhode Island.

