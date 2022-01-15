3 Tampa Bay YMCAs to offer free COVID-19 testing

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The YMCA of the Suncoast is partnering with Grapefruit Testing to offer free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests and PCR Tests available to the community.

These locations are drive up only and tests are available while supplies last.

Current testing locations and schedules are:

Clearwater Y in Motion Branch

905 S. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756

Monday – Friday: 8:30am – 6:30pm

Closed on the weekends

Greater Ridgecrest YMCA Branch

1801 119th St. N., Largo, FL 33778

Monday – Friday: 9:30am – 6:30pm

Saturday: 12pm – 4pm

Closed on Sunday

James P. Gills Family YMCA

8411 Photonics Drive, Trinity, FL 34655

Tuesday – Friday: 8:30am – 6:30pm

Sunday: 12pm – 4pm

Closed on Monday and Saturday

Carol Parks is the chief administrative officer of the YMCA of the Suncoast. She told 8 On Your Side these sites will remain open for at least two months as the demand continues across Tampa Bay.

“We were getting requests from staff from members people asking where they could get a test we had previously provided vaccinations for folks, so I think that’s why they were asking if they could get a test here,” she said.

Gabi Williams is the Grapefruit Testing senior district manager who is heading the testing operations the YMCA. She said she’s expecting to see high volumes and is asking people to pre-register.

“We don’t want big lines gathering,” Williams said. “We do not want clusters. Our job is to get you in and out, which is why we have several staff on hand ready to go.”

Williams said recently Grapefruit Testing was at a site where it administered more than 2,000 tests in one day. She said her team has the capacity to handle that at the YMCA sites.