4 people collapse waiting in line for COVID testing in Tampa

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Officials say four people collapsed while waiting in line at a coranavirus testing site in Tampa on Friday morning.

City spokeswoman Lauren Rozyla says authorities received multiple medical calls at the Al Lopez Park testing site.

One person left before being treated, but she says two women in their 60s fainted while standing in line.

She says both had a history of blood pressure issues. Later Friday, the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department began providing people waiting in line with water and ice.

Max Defender 8 meteorologists say temperatures reached as high as the low 80s with feels-like temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

The city estimates between 3,000 and 5,000 people are being tested per day at the site.

The site is open until 7 pm and opens back up tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For those who are planning to come out here still — the city wants people to come prepared and ready to wait.

