3 NY youths die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says two young children and a teenager in the state have now died from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems.
At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition — and toxic shock syndrome.
There is no proof that the virus causes the mysterious syndrome.
