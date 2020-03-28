3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three more patients have died from the coronavirus in Pinellas County, according to the health department.

The Florida Dept. of Health in Pinellas County said an 83-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man have died, bringing the COVID-19-related death total in the county to four.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 3,198 cases and 46 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

