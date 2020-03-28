3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three more patients have died from the coronavirus in Pinellas County, according to the health department.

The Florida Dept. of Health in Pinellas County said an 83-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man have died, bringing the COVID-19-related death total in the county to four.

  • Florida reporting 3,198 cases and 46 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

