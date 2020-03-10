Coronavirus in Florida: 3 infected at company that greets cruise passengers

MIAMI (AP/WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health says three employees of a company that greets cruise ship passengers have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials are urging anyone who recently traveled through Port Everglades to isolate themselves for 14 days if they start experiencing symptoms.

Tuesday’s advisory says a 69-year-old Broward County woman has tested positive for COVID-19. She’s the third employee of Metro Cruise Services to become infected.

The advisory asks anyone who passed through the port recently and begins to experience symptoms such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath to isolate themselves and call their health care providers.

As of Tuesday morning, health officials 14 Florida residents and one non-Florida resident have tested positive for the virus. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location is unclear at this time.

The state is currently monitoring 319 people with 155 tests pending. The state has monitored 1,161 people to date, according to the Florida Department of Health’s website.

LATEST STORIES:



