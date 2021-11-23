3 in 4 Americans say their lives are back to ‘normal’: poll

(The Hill) – A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found 74 percent of Americans say their lives are “normal” again after almost two years of living under the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey indicated that 21 percent described their lives as “very normal” and 53 percent say their lives were “somewhat normal” when factoring in “the impact of COVID-19.”

The optimism regarding a return to normality comes as the coronavirus vaccines have been approved for those as young as 5 years old and booster shots have been approved for all adults.

Only 19 percent in the poll said their lives were “not very normal” and 7 percent said their lives were “not normal at all.”

Although unvaccinated individuals have made up a majority of hospitalizations and deaths since the vaccines became widely available, the majority of those who are unvaccinated seem least concerned about the virus.

The poll found 70 percent of unvaccinated Americans describe their lives as normal with 25 percent saying their lives are “very normal” and 27 percent saying their lives “never stopped” being normal.

Only 19 percent of vaccinated Americans say their lives are “very normal,” and 8 percent say their lives “never stopped” being normal.

The more relaxed attitudes about the coronavirus come ahead of the holiday season, which Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Americans can enjoy normally if they are fully vaccinated.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 and surveyed 1,696 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.