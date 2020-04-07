1  of  2
3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Coronavirus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have been placed in quarantine after performing life-saving efforts on a man over the weekend who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in Thonotosassa for a report of a person down. When deputies arrived on scene they began preforming CPR and used an AED for the man who a family member said had taken possibly overdosed on heroin.

Test results from the hospital revealed that the man had pneumonia and family members stated that he had been complaining about not feeling well for the past week. Out of an abundance of caution, the man was tested for COVID-19.

Due to the close contact with the man, the sheriff’s office has placed all three deputies on a 14-day quarantine and will be monitored for symptoms of the virus.

“We are dealing with an unprecedented and unpredictable threat, but as law enforcement officers, we will always run towards danger to save lives. We don’t take our responsibilities lightly, and we are working to fulfill our duties amid the coronavirus in the safest way possible,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is an instance where three brave deputies jumped into action, putting their own safety second to the life of another, however, all of our deputies have been equipped with the tools they need for protection, including masks and gloves.”

At this time, no Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

