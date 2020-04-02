3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three employees at Tampa International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a memo sent by an airport spokesperson.

According to the memo, the employees are two tenant employees and one “authority employee” and are unlikely to be connected to one another as all three employees work for different organizations.

The airport says they have disinfected any areas where those employees may have been to reduce the likelihood of spread and have also notified any individuals who the DOH who have been potentially exposed to the virus.

TPA has already directed all non-essential team members to work remotely and has asked all tenants and business partners to maximize social distancing among their staff to the maximum extent possible, including putting team members on alternating shifts where possible to help minimize exposure.

