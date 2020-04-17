3 dead amid coronavirus outbreak at Seminole nursing home

Breaking News
SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – At least three COVID-19 deaths have been reported at a Pinellas County nursing home hit by an outbreak, according to county officials.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms two residents at Seminole Pavilion Rehab and one resident from Freedom Square died of coronavirus.

One of the deaths happened on April 10. The other two happened on Friday, the medical examiner’s office says.

8 On Your Side first reported on the outbreak at the facility on Thursday after 21 patients and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

They were all removed and taken to three local hospitals for care along with 38 other patients. A statement from Freedom Square says the 38 patients do not have symptoms and were removed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to allow staff at the facility to focus on the patients that remain.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

