3 Daughters Brewing giving away hand sanitizer to public Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg brewery 3 Daughters Brewing will give away hand sanitizer to the public on Friday.
The brewery, located at 222 22nd St S in St. Pete, will welcome the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The giveaway will be drive-through only and is limited to one container per vehicle.
To-go beer is still available for purchase from noon until 6 p.m. inside the location.
3 Daughters Brewing repurposed its resources to make hand sanitizer mid-March.
