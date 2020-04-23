3 Daughters Brewing giving away hand sanitizer to public Friday

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg brewery 3 Daughters Brewing will give away hand sanitizer to the public on Friday.

The brewery, located at 222 22nd St S in St. Pete, will welcome the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 28,832 cases and 960 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The giveaway will be drive-through only and is limited to one container per vehicle.

To-go beer is still available for purchase from noon until 6 p.m. inside the location.

3 Daughters Brewing repurposed its resources to make hand sanitizer mid-March.

