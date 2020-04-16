3 arrested for stealing 31 rolls of toilet paper

(CNN) – Thieves in California skipped the trip to Costco to replenish their supply of TP.

The trio was arrested after they looted a maid’s cart at a hotel.

Police spotted a vehicle with an open-container on the dash but when they checked out the scene, it looked like a Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Thirty-one rolls of toilet paper, towels, bedsheets and two dozen boxes of tissues were found in the backseat of the getaway car.

The three suspects were charged with petty theft but all of them were also on probation for other crimes.

