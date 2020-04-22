Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

23 coronavirus deaths reported at 2 Manatee County nursing homes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly two dozen coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at two Manatee County nursing homes owned by the same company.

A spokesperson for Southern Healthcare Management, LLC on Wednesday confirmed 23 deaths between the Riviera Palms Nursing & Rehab Center in Palmetto and the Braden River Rehab Center in Bradenton.

Riviera Palms is reporting 12 deaths. The facility says there are 19 positive COVID-19 cases in residents with eight currently in the hospital. In addition, 28 staff members have tested positive.

Braden River is reporting 11 deaths. According to the facility, 27 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 are in the hospital. Twenty-six staff members have also tested positive.

In a statement, Southern Healthcare Management said it is taking steps to protect residents at staff members at the facilities.

“We are doing everything possible to limit COVID-19’s impact at our center. Our professional staff are doing heroic work through this crisis, and we are adhering to recommended protocols and guidelines from local, state, and federal public health agencies and medical experts,” the statement says. “We have restricted access to our facility, continue to comply with all Personal Protective Equipment requirements, engaged in extensive testing, and kept lines of communication open with families, residents, and staff during these challenging times.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate "

Instacart pay issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instacart pay issue"

PPP program getting more funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP program getting more funding"

Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids"

Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss