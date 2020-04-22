23 coronavirus deaths reported at 2 Manatee County nursing homes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly two dozen coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at two Manatee County nursing homes owned by the same company.

A spokesperson for Southern Healthcare Management, LLC on Wednesday confirmed 23 deaths between the Riviera Palms Nursing & Rehab Center in Palmetto and the Braden River Rehab Center in Bradenton.

Riviera Palms is reporting 12 deaths. The facility says there are 19 positive COVID-19 cases in residents with eight currently in the hospital. In addition, 28 staff members have tested positive.

Braden River is reporting 11 deaths. According to the facility, 27 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 are in the hospital. Twenty-six staff members have also tested positive.

In a statement, Southern Healthcare Management said it is taking steps to protect residents at staff members at the facilities.

“We are doing everything possible to limit COVID-19’s impact at our center. Our professional staff are doing heroic work through this crisis, and we are adhering to recommended protocols and guidelines from local, state, and federal public health agencies and medical experts,” the statement says. “We have restricted access to our facility, continue to comply with all Personal Protective Equipment requirements, engaged in extensive testing, and kept lines of communication open with families, residents, and staff during these challenging times.”