Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

21 patients being moved from Gulf Shore Rehab to hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side has learned 21 patients at Gulf Shore Rehab are being moved to area hospitals.

According to Craig Hare with Pinellas County EMS and County Administrator Barry Burton, the patients are COVID-19 positive but are asymptomatic.

On Monday, 15 patients were evacuated from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and Gulf Shore Rehab.

Hare says the process of removing the positive patients will begin around 8 p.m.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss