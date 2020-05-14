21 patients being moved from Gulf Shore Rehab to hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side has learned 21 patients at Gulf Shore Rehab are being moved to area hospitals.

According to Craig Hare with Pinellas County EMS and County Administrator Barry Burton, the patients are COVID-19 positive but are asymptomatic.

On Monday, 15 patients were evacuated from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and Gulf Shore Rehab.

Hare says the process of removing the positive patients will begin around 8 p.m.

