TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side has learned 21 patients at Gulf Shore Rehab are being moved to area hospitals.
According to Craig Hare with Pinellas County EMS and County Administrator Barry Burton, the patients are COVID-19 positive but are asymptomatic.
On Monday, 15 patients were evacuated from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and Gulf Shore Rehab.
Hare says the process of removing the positive patients will begin around 8 p.m.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Supervisor of Elections criticizes DeSantis for not protecting upcoming elections
- Nursing home isolation to continue in Florida amid pandemic
- Free COVID-19 testing offered at all Doctor’s Urgent Care locations
- 21 patients being moved from Gulf Shore Rehab to hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19
- Trump presses for schools to reopen, makes dig at Fauci