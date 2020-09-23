LIVE NOW /
2020 Times Turkey Trot canceled due to pandemic

Coronavirus

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular event in the Tampa Bay area has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Times Turkey Trot has officially been canceled for the first time in its 40-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was announced on the races Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Due to the size of the event, no virtual race will be offered, although those interested can purchase a 2020 Turkey Trot T-shirt online soon with race plans to resume in 2021.

