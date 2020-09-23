CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular event in the Tampa Bay area has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 Times Turkey Trot has officially been canceled for the first time in its 40-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The news was announced on the races Facebook on Tuesday evening.
Due to the size of the event, no virtual race will be offered, although those interested can purchase a 2020 Turkey Trot T-shirt online soon with race plans to resume in 2021.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- 2020 Times Turkey Trot canceled due to pandemic
- Powell, Mnuchin urge Congress to act on coronavirus aid as path to recovery remains ‘highly uncertain’
- Special needs student pushed out of Sarasota school for not being able to wear a face mask, mother says
- St. Pete parent says kids are asked to do janitorial work with unsafe chemicals, school leaders say that’s not true
- Hillsborough School Board, Superintendent vows to keep arts, music programs despite concerns