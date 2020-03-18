2-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Ohio health officials say a 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A Franklin County spokesperson says this is another instance of community spread.
On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when it was announced a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT.
There are currently 6,519 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died.
