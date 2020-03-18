2-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Ohio

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Ohio health officials say a 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.  

A Franklin County spokesperson says this is another instance of community spread.  

On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when it was announced a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.   

The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT. 

There are currently 6,519 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died.

