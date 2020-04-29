2 TSA employees at Tampa International Airport test positive for coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Transportation Security Administration employees who work in Tampa Bay area airports have tested positive for coronavirus, federal officials say.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 500 federal TSA employees across the country have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 208 employees have recovered while four have died as a result of the virus.

The TSA released a breakdown of cases in employees who may have had direct interaction with the public at airports throughout the country.

According to the list, two employees who work at Tampa International Airport tested positive. One is a TSA screening officer, the other is a non-screening employee. The chart shows the screening officer last worked at the airport on April 8.

A TSA screening officer at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport also tested positive. That employee last worked on March 23, federal officials say.

The TSA reported 14 screening officers tested positive at Orlando International Airport. The officer who was most recently confirmed positive last worked on April 5.

Here’s a complete breakdown of cases at Florida airports:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL)

16 screening officers

Most recent case last worked on April 26

Jacksonville International (JAX)

1 screening officer

Last worked March 27

Orlando International (MCO)

14 screening officers

Most recent case last worked April 5

Miami International (MIA)

18 employees (16 screening officers, 2 non-screening)

Most recent case last worked April 20

Southwest Florida International (RSW)

3 screening officers

Most recent case last worked April 13

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

1 screening officer

Last worked March 23

Tampa International (TPA)

2 employees (1 screening officer, 1 non-screening)

Most recent case last worked April 8

You can find the full breakdown by airport on the TSA website.

Any passenger who is concerned they may have come in contact with a person infected with coronavirus should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the TSA says.