2 Trump staffers who attended Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Two more Trump staff members who were in Tulsa, Oklahoma for Saturday’s rally have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said unlike the first six infected, these staffers attended the event.

In a statement, Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told CNN the infected staffers wore masks at the rally.

Their results mean a total of eight people on President Trump’s team have tested positive in relation to the campaign stop.

Six advance team members tested positive before the event. Murtaugh said they did not attend the rally.

Among those infected are two members of the Secret Service.

Trump supporters in the stands had to agree to not sue the campaign if they contract coronavirus, acknowledging the “inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in an public place where people are present.