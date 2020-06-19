2 Tampa officials test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two Hillsborough County officials have tested positive for COVID-19,

According to a press release obtained by WFLA, the two officials are City Councilman Orlando Gudes and School Board Member Tamara Shamburger.

While the source of the transmission is unknown, it is believed that Councilman Gudes and Shamburger contracted the virus while attending a joint meeting.

Councilman Gudes said in a statement:

“I’m thankful that I was alerted by Mayor Castor and was able to notify my colleagues from the Hillsborough County Black Elected Officials as well as my Tampa City Council members to advise each person to get tested. Without the Mayor’s notification, I probably would not have been tested because I do not have any symptoms of COVID-19. My parents are elderly and have health concerns and I’m thankful I was tested and learned my status so that I can keep them as healthy as possible.” Orlando Gudes

According to the release both Gudes and Shamburger are not showing COVID-19 symptoms following the positive test.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: