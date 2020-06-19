TAMPA (WFLA) – Two Hillsborough County officials have tested positive for COVID-19,
According to a press release obtained by WFLA, the two officials are City Councilman Orlando Gudes and School Board Member Tamara Shamburger.
While the source of the transmission is unknown, it is believed that Councilman Gudes and Shamburger contracted the virus while attending a joint meeting.
Councilman Gudes said in a statement:
“I’m thankful that I was alerted by Mayor Castor and was able to notify my colleagues from the Hillsborough County Black Elected Officials as well as my Tampa City Council members to advise each person to get tested. Without the Mayor’s notification, I probably would not have been tested because I do not have any symptoms of COVID-19. My parents are elderly and have health concerns and I’m thankful I was tested and learned my status so that I can keep them as healthy as possible.”Orlando Gudes
According to the release both Gudes and Shamburger are not showing COVID-19 symptoms following the positive test.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- MAP: More Tampa Bay restaurants temporarily close as coronavirus continues to spread
- 2 Tampa officials test positive for COVID-19
- Cruise lines to suspend sailing from U.S. ports until September 15
- AMC reverses course, will require all guests to wear masks when theaters reopen, report says
- Blue Jays shut down spring training facility due to COVID-19 concerns, reports say