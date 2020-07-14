2 sites to offer walk-up coronavirus testing in Polk County this week

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two locations in Polk County will offer free, walk-up coronavirus testing this week.
On Wednesday, residents can be tested at Lakeland Adult Day Healthcare Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
That site is located at 1200 Southern Ave. in Lakeland.
On Friday, residents can be tested at Haines City Adult Day Healthcare Center, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
That site is located at 751 Scenic Hwy in Haines City.
The sites will offer the tests on a first-come, first-served basis. Those seeking a test do not have to have a physician’s referral or show symptoms to be tested.