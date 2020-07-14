2 sites to offer walk-up coronavirus testing in Polk County this week

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two locations in Polk County will offer free, walk-up coronavirus testing this week.

On Wednesday, residents can be tested at Lakeland Adult Day Healthcare Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That site is located at 1200 Southern Ave. in Lakeland.

On Friday, residents can be tested at Haines City Adult Day Healthcare Center, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That site is located at 751 Scenic Hwy in Haines City.

The sites will offer the tests on a first-come, first-served basis. Those seeking a test do not have to have a physician’s referral or show symptoms to be tested.