2 Sarasota County students ‘excluded from school’ due to contact with coronavirus patient

Coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two students in Sarasota County are being “excluded from school” due to contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus, district officials said Monday.

Sarasota County Schools posted a notice to families on Monday, “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our thousands of families and students.”

The notice says the Florida Department of Health excluded the two students because of their contact with “an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19.” District officials say both students are well, as of Monday afternoon.

“It is the department’s understanding that the contact did not occur in Sarasota County,” the district said. “It is important to note that at this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Sarasota County.”

District officials say they will not disclose which school or schools the two excluded students attend. The district is citing the safety and privacy of the students and their families.

“Both students will be excluded from school and monitored. If these students have not developed further illness and are well, they will be released by the DOH and return to school,” Monday’s statement said.

District officials posted an additional comment on its notice, reiterating that the two students are not sick but are being quarantined as a public health measure.

“Our custodial team has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting at all school and district sites. The best way to prevent the spread of germs and viruses is to wash hands regularly and avoid touching your face. Please have this conversation with your children. As always, you can keep your children at home due to illness.”

